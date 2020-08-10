Being emotionally honest with ourselves and our coworkers is the best way to positively impact our workplace surroundings

We have all heard the expression “fake it ’til you make it,” the underlying premise being that, if we outwardly show signs of confidence and optimism, we will become what we exhibit. Although this “truism” is widely adopted and celebrated, recent scientific research questions the utility of this in practice.

In a study published in a recent issue of the Journal of Applied Psychology, University of Arizona Associate Professor Allison Gabriel and her colleagues examined 2,500 full-time employees from a variety of industries to see whether employees managed their emotions impacted the benefits received. They were especially interested in looking at two types of acting: