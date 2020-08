Internal training and development can foster your talent. Do you have the right program to make it happen?

It’s one thing to recruit top talent to your firm. It’s another to develop those employees to become the next supervisors or executives that could help elevate your company to the next level. Training programs have long been critical to instilling managerial skills within workforces, but there is no one-size-fits-all approach; every firm must tailor its training based on company culture, goals and even the size of their staff.

Leadership is often the biggest gap identified among businesses striving to establish a strong C-suite. In Deloitte’s 2015 Human Capital Trends report, nine out of 10 global HR and business leaders cited leadership as a top organizational challenge, and two-thirds of participants surveyed said they don’t feel prepared to develop the next generation of leaders.