Great Expectations

Maximize the employee experience so your new hires will remain with you beyond the first year

Ah, the new job. New recruits are a little nervous, but moreso they’re excited, motivated and ready to produce. And if companies can get a new employee being productive faster, the employee feels engaged and is more likely to stay longer.

“If the employee makes it past the first year, usually the engagement and retention is good. If the employee leaves before the first year, it’s often because that whole [employee] experience hasn’t been very strong,” says Sean Fitzpatrick, president of TalentMap.