Rebranding Employee Experience

The employee experience can be used by HR to better integrate processes, improve how employees respond to work and boost the bottom line

Talent underlies how organizations operate. Over the last 40 years, there have been thousands of ways to define and improve how people respond to work: what I loosely call employee sentiment. The latest incantation of people at work has been labeled employee experience (EX).

Too often, in pursuit of new ways to enable people at work, many in HR seek new shiny objects that fail to build on what has been done and primarily reinforce what others have already done. This is a form of circular versus spiral thinking, where circular thinking recycles older ideas and spiral thinking makes progress with each iteration of ideas on what can be done.