The Student Perspective: Online Classes Work. Or Do They?

Students were thrown into the deep end of the online learning pool — not that they had a choice

During “normal” times and in “regular” environments, students are free to make choices about how and where they will attend their classes. In fact, according to the 2020 Online Education Trends Report by Best Colleges, 31% of surveyed students say they had “no concerns” over choosing online learning versus in-class learning. This spring, however, post-secondary students had no choice. Their on-campus classes moved online for the last three weeks of the winter semester as colleges and universities closed their doors in the wake of COVID-19.

As the summer semester began, online learning continued. How are students faring?