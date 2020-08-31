COVID-19 Information Hub

Subscribe

What I Think: Step into My Office

What “normal” means now — and what it might mean later

Never did I believe we would move away from the Canadian fixation on talking about the weather. Our standard conversational greeting — “Hey, how are you? How’s the weather?” — puzzles non-Canadians. We take such pride in it, as if a birthright, yet it is in jeopardy of becoming extinct.

Now, instead, we have a “new normal” greeting. And that is: “How are you adjusting to the new normal?” But what does that mean, exactly, and how do we respond? 

Get your FREE trial now!

Start your free 14-day trial now to read this story and

Make. Work. Better.

TRY FOR FREE

Already a subscriber?

Reuse and Permissions: Unauthorized distribution, transmission, reuse or republication of any and all content is strictly prohibited. To discuss re-use of this material, please contact: copyright@yourworkplace.ca ; 877-668-1945.

Vera Asanin
WRITTEN BY
Vera Asanin
Vera Asanin is President and Editor-In-Chief of “Your Workplace.”
Your Workplace is a premium source of leading-edge content to help you create a thriving workplace where everyone wants to work.
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Youtube

Get Started

About

Contact Your Workplace

Tel: 613-549-1222
Toll Free: 1-877-668-1945
Contact Us