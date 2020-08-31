What I Think: Step into My Office

What “normal” means now — and what it might mean later

Never did I believe we would move away from the Canadian fixation on talking about the weather. Our standard conversational greeting — “Hey, how are you? How’s the weather?” — puzzles non-Canadians. We take such pride in it, as if a birthright, yet it is in jeopardy of becoming extinct.

Now, instead, we have a “new normal” greeting. And that is: “How are you adjusting to the new normal?” But what does that mean, exactly, and how do we respond?