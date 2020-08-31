Work Will Never Be the Same. Or Will It?

Workers are adapting to their new environments. What about management?

The COVID-19 lockdown has given us an unprecedented opportunity to study the effects of radical changes to the workplace and their effects on employee productivity. Suddenly the world has turned into a giant lab experiment where we can compare how we live, work, and play before and after. What have we learned?

For many businesses, the impact has been devastating, with recovery and return a long way off, if it comes at all. Other sectors have survived, or even done better, due to compulsory stay-at-home orders, with grocery stores, Netflix, Amazon, and the now ubiquitous Zoom reporting record revenue.