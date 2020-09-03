Do Politics and Work Mix?

Ministers resigning and cabinet shuffles in Canada. A contentious US election. There is much to talk about in the world of politics these days. But is the topic safe to talk about at work?

It depends, new research from global staffing firm Robert Half shows. Workers were asked “Is it appropriate to discuss politics with coworkers?“

Yes, it is appropriate 15% Maybe, depending on the situation and people involved 66% No, it is not appropriate 19%

Additional findings:

Workers across Canada varied only slightly in response; 18 per cent of workers in both Toronto and Montreal felt political conversations are appropriate versus 10 per cent in Vancouver

“While it can be tempting to engage in political discussions in the workplace, it is important for professionals to be respectful of opinions and perspectives that differ from their own,” said David King, senior district president of Robert Half in Canada. “Being considerate in these exchanges is critical to help avoid miscommunication and unnecessary conflict, as these can be catalysts for compromising productivity and morale.”

Three tips for navigating political talk with colleagues: