Biting the Hand that Feeds

Stop fudging your expense reports. It costs you and the company

When it comes to business, or any work for that matter, you can’t always fake it till you make it. Lying on your résumé can lead to the loss of a new job. Budgeting outside of reality can financially cripple a company. False advertising can lead to lawsuits. And the list goes on. So, why do we continue to believe that we can fudge (not the sweet stuff) our expense reports with no consequences?

A recent study by PR Hacker suggests that fudging expense reports is less innocent than you might think. In fact, it’s a widespread problem with widespread consequences. Whether it’s exaggerating tip amounts, expensing the same item twice, inflating the cost of taxi rides, secretly accepting refunds for already expensed items or just making up expenses altogether, the cost of manipulative reporting is staggering.