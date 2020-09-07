COVID-19 Information Hub

Subscribe

Biting the Hand that Feeds

Stop fudging your expense reports. It costs you and the company

When it comes to business, or any work for that matter, you can’t always fake it till you make it. Lying on your résumé can lead to the loss of a new job. Budgeting outside of reality can financially cripple a company. False advertising can lead to lawsuits. And the list goes on. So, why do we continue to believe that we can fudge (not the sweet stuff) our expense reports with no consequences?

A recent study by PR Hacker suggests that fudging expense reports is less innocent than you might think. In fact, it’s a widespread problem with widespread consequences. Whether it’s exaggerating tip amounts, expensing the same item twice, inflating the cost of taxi rides, secretly accepting refunds for already expensed items or just making up expenses altogether, the cost of manipulative reporting is staggering. 

Get your FREE trial now!

Start your free 14-day trial now to read this story and

Make. Work. Better.

TRY FOR FREE

Already a subscriber?

Reuse and Permissions: Unauthorized distribution, transmission, reuse or republication of any and all content is strictly prohibited. To discuss re-use of this material, please contact: copyright@yourworkplace.ca ; 877-668-1945.

YW Staff
WRITTEN BY
YW Staff
Your Workplace is a premium source of leading-edge content to help you create a thriving workplace where everyone wants to work.
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Youtube

Get Started

About

Contact Your Workplace

Tel: 613-549-1222
Toll Free: 1-877-668-1945
Contact Us