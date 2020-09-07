Conversations: Welcome to the Digital Age

Even internships have gone virtual, but with the right support and infrastructure the experience can be a rewarding one

With the impact of COVID-19, more organizations may be turning to virtual placements or internships in lieu of traditional arrangements, making it more important than ever to learn relevant best practices. A virtual internship is similar to a traditional internship, but, because it relies entirely on remote work, it also has significant differences from its in-person cousin. It is therefore important to assess how virtual interns should be supported and how work should be conducted. Your Workplace magazine spoke with Leopold Bayerlein, a senior lecturer at the University of New England Business School, about his recent research into virtual internships and how organizations can best take advantage of them.

Your Workplace: How did you conduct your research?