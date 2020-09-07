Learning Lab: Learning in Cyberspace

Online learning is here to stay. But how do you make sure the pros outweigh the cons?

As the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic slowly comes to light around the world, there is growing concern about what the future will look like after the virus. Amongst the chaos and uncertainty, however, we know one thing for sure: everything that can be moved online will be moved online. At the top of this list are educational institutions and training centres.

While places of learning have been slowly transitioning into cyberspace for a while now, COVID-19 has undoubtedly accelerated the process. At Queen’s University, for example, the school moved all its courses online in less than two weeks, a feat previously expected to take closer to a decade.