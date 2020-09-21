COVID-19 Information Hub

Subscribe

Canada’s Best HR Schools 2020: Postgraduate

A second year of rankings has shown an increase in student preparation

Education is on everyone’s mind. From Zoom classes to home schooling to postponed graduations, the needs of students, employers and schools have all changed. It’s because of these changes that Your Workplace is providing, for the second time, its (and the country’s only) annual Ranking of HR Schools in Canada.

This year is decidedly different for a host of reasons. First, and obviously, the nature of education has changed due to COVID-19. Schools, students and employers are adjusting to how information is consumed and how it can be applied later in the workforce. Second, our ranking is in its second year. The process has been streamlined, but the criteria are pretty much the same as in our inaugural year. More than ever the attraction and retention of students is on the minds of educators. At the same time, as many classes migrate online, a whole new expanded student body population can be explored when designing programs in the future. 

Get your FREE trial now!

Start your free 14-day trial now to read this story and

Make. Work. Better.

TRY FOR FREE

Already a subscriber?

Reuse and Permissions: Unauthorized distribution, transmission, reuse or republication of any and all content is strictly prohibited. To discuss re-use of this material, please contact: copyright@yourworkplace.ca ; 877-668-1945.

WRITTEN BY
Joel Kranc
Joel Kranc is Editor & Deputy Publisher with Your Workplace.
Smiling woman. By Gabriel Silverio of Unsplash.com

Recognition from Afar

How can you recognize your employees’ efforts while working remotely? It seems like an eternity since people were regularly working in offices across the country.

Read More »
Your Workplace is a premium source of leading-edge content to help you create a thriving workplace where everyone wants to work.
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Youtube

Get Started

About

Contact Your Workplace

Tel: 613-549-1222
Toll Free: 1-877-668-1945
Contact Us