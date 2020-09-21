Canada’s Best HR Schools 2020: Postgraduate

A second year of rankings has shown an increase in student preparation

Education is on everyone’s mind. From Zoom classes to home schooling to postponed graduations, the needs of students, employers and schools have all changed. It’s because of these changes that Your Workplace is providing, for the second time, its (and the country’s only) annual Ranking of HR Schools in Canada.

This year is decidedly different for a host of reasons. First, and obviously, the nature of education has changed due to COVID-19. Schools, students and employers are adjusting to how information is consumed and how it can be applied later in the workforce. Second, our ranking is in its second year. The process has been streamlined, but the criteria are pretty much the same as in our inaugural year. More than ever the attraction and retention of students is on the minds of educators. At the same time, as many classes migrate online, a whole new expanded student body population can be explored when designing programs in the future.