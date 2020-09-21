Manage Overwhelm to Eliminate It

First-day jitters and workflow issues can set a negative tone for workers. Learning to manage them is the right first step

Everyday chaos seems to be a constant in many of our workplaces. It’s not unrealistic to expect unnecessary interruptions, messy meetings, technological failure and overall disorganization on a daily basis. Coupled with the pressure of strict deadlines and high expectations, the possibility of panic always seems to lurk just around the corner. We are only human, after all.

Examining the conditions that lead to panic at work, TOPdesk Canada, a Toronto-based provider of enterprise service management solutions, recently released the results of their Office Panic Poll with some helpful suggestions for mitigating the threat.