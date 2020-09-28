COVID-19 Information Hub

Subscribe

Why Leadership Development Is Failing and How to Fix It

Leadership development may begin with online training, but it has gaps that must be addressed

We have a serious shortage of leaders in today’s workforce. A 2018 Human Capital Trends study by Deloitte determined the top challenge facing organizations today is developing new leaders. Eighty-six percent of companies rank leadership development as urgent or important. The real issue is even scarier in that only 13% of all companies feel they do an excellent job in their leadership development efforts. On top of that, 85% of executives are not confident in their leadership pipelines at all levels within their companies. 

Combining this leadership shortage and a failed pipeline of developing leaders with the profound shifts in how we engage with each other is creating a challenging future at work. In the most recent news cycles, leaders have had to address completely new strategies for helping employees feel safe while working. COVID-19 forced a shift to working at home for months. On top of that, the lack of true empathy and understanding by leaders about our biases, like failing to understand “Black Lives Matter,” makes us wonder how we view the world. Leaders are now forced to rethink the future workplace — the logistics of working remotely while creating psychological safety and improving connection with employees. 

Get your FREE trial now!

Start your free 14-day trial now to read this story and

Make. Work. Better.

TRY FOR FREE

Already a subscriber?

Reuse and Permissions: Unauthorized distribution, transmission, reuse or republication of any and all content is strictly prohibited. To discuss re-use of this material, please contact: copyright@yourworkplace.ca ; 877-668-1945.

Gene Hammett
WRITTEN BY
Gene Hammett
Gene Hammett is a leading expert on high-growth company culture and leadership. He consults companies to activate new growth and reduce the high cost of ineffective leadership.
Your Workplace is a premium source of leading-edge content to help you create a thriving workplace where everyone wants to work.
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Instagram
Youtube

Get Started

About

Contact Your Workplace

Tel: 613-549-1222
Toll Free: 1-877-668-1945
Contact Us