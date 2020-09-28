Why Leadership Development Is Failing and How to Fix It

Leadership development may begin with online training, but it has gaps that must be addressed

We have a serious shortage of leaders in today’s workforce. A 2018 Human Capital Trends study by Deloitte determined the top challenge facing organizations today is developing new leaders. Eighty-six percent of companies rank leadership development as urgent or important. The real issue is even scarier in that only 13% of all companies feel they do an excellent job in their leadership development efforts. On top of that, 85% of executives are not confident in their leadership pipelines at all levels within their companies.

Combining this leadership shortage and a failed pipeline of developing leaders with the profound shifts in how we engage with each other is creating a challenging future at work. In the most recent news cycles, leaders have had to address completely new strategies for helping employees feel safe while working. COVID-19 forced a shift to working at home for months. On top of that, the lack of true empathy and understanding by leaders about our biases, like failing to understand “Black Lives Matter,” makes us wonder how we view the world. Leaders are now forced to rethink the future workplace — the logistics of working remotely while creating psychological safety and improving connection with employees.