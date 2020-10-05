The New Workplace and Its Ecosystems

How organizations respond to a post-COVID-19 world will have enormous ripples in our office spaces, organizational cultures, office buildings, cities, and homes

Over the last 20 years the corporate office workplace has been steadily reducing its footprint by eliminating private offices and reducing personal space while increasing social and interactive spaces. The net impact has been a steady densification of the workplace. Concurrent with this trend has been increasing support for remote work and a growing use of collaboration tools.

COVID-19 has completely changed the office, and, as after all major disruptors, we will not return to business as usual.