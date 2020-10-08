Workers Feeling More Burnout This Year

It shouldn’t surprise anyone that burnout has been a big problem this year and is higher than this same time last year. New research from global staffing firm Robert Half shows one-third of workers surveyed (33%) said they are more burned out on the job today compared to a year ago. Of those respondents, 40% pointed to having a fuller plate at work as the top reason for rising levels of fatigue. Another 49% of professionals noted they are as burned out now as they were 12 months ago, while only 18% reported a drop in burnout.

Additional Findings:

Women (36%) were more likely than men (31%) to cite a rise in burnout.

Nearly an equal percentage of respondents with children in their household (34%) and those without (33%) said they are more worn out from work today versus 12 months ago.

More employees ages 25 to 40 (37%) than those ages 41 to 54 (36%) and 55 and older (28%) said they are experiencing a higher degree of burnout.

“Organizations continue to weather the financial impact of the pandemic and in some cases are doing so with leaner teams in place,” said David King, Canadian senior district president of Robert Half. “This has resulted in an increased workload for employees with many still working from home and balancing important job priorities with personal and family demands. With workers indicating they are experiencing rising levels of fatigue, managers need to work with their teams to address job burnout head on. This means helping them to not only prioritize their workloads – but also their wellbeing.”