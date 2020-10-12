A Virtual Layoff

The best of a bad situation

Working from home and fulfilling work responsibilities virtually can encompass many tasks. Unfortunately, in the last few months, many departments have had to terminate employees. According to the March 2020 Labour Force Survey, 3.1 million Canadians had either lost their job or had hours reduced due to COVID-19.

The protocol on how to terminate employees hasn’t changed, but the location has. A conference room or the manager’s office is no longer an option. Layoffs must be done virtually.