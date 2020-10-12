Younger Generations Move Away from the Gig Economy

In an ever-turbulent world, our younger generations are seeking out predictability in work and moving away from the “gig” economy

Over the past few years, there has been a lot of talk about the burgeoning gig economy. It was thought that the job market was going to transition into a fluid landscape, where worker independence was to be the new norm. Rather than stay tied down to any one company for an entire career, workers would hop from gig to gig.

In some ways, this transition was expected to be freeing. Rather than limit workers to one company and one location, the gig economy was going to offer greater autonomy of choice and movement. If you ended up in a job that was not a great fit, it was only temporary. If you had hopes of moving into a better position, it would be much easier to make the leap.