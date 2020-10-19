COVID-19 Information Hub

Subscribe

Returning to Work as True Humans

Your workforce will need special or different attention paid to them. Oblige them

As our society entered a state of emergency, it was essential for businesses to act quickly and adaptively, making necessary adjustments to the way they think, communicate and operate. As we begin to emerge and reopen our economy, we must prepare for another inevitable change: the return to work. 

We need to let go of the notion that things will go back to “normal.” Adopting a “business as usual” mentality is both unrealistic and unsustainable. As a society, we are collectively living through a trauma, and the world is now a very different place. This means that employees are returning to work as different people working under new circumstances. As such, it will be imperative for leaders to adopt new behaviours like regular check-ins, where empathy for workers’ personal situations is essential and where clarity in expectations, timelines and deliverables is more important than ever.

Get your FREE trial now!

Start your free 14-day trial now to read this story and

Make. Work. Better.

TRY FOR FREE

Already a subscriber?

Reuse and Permissions: Unauthorized distribution, transmission, reuse or republication of any and all content is strictly prohibited. To discuss re-use of this material, please contact: copyright@yourworkplace.ca ; 877-668-1945.

Chloe Cragg, MSC
WRITTEN BY
Chloe Cragg, MSC
Chloe Cragg is an Organizational Psychology Consultant with SPB Consulting.
Your Workplace is a premium source of leading-edge content to help you create a thriving workplace where everyone wants to work.
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Instagram
Youtube

Get Started

About

Contact Your Workplace

Tel: 613-549-1222
Toll Free: 1-877-668-1945
Contact Us