Returning to Work as True Humans

Your workforce will need special or different attention paid to them. Oblige them

As our society entered a state of emergency, it was essential for businesses to act quickly and adaptively, making necessary adjustments to the way they think, communicate and operate. As we begin to emerge and reopen our economy, we must prepare for another inevitable change: the return to work.

We need to let go of the notion that things will go back to “normal.” Adopting a “business as usual” mentality is both unrealistic and unsustainable. As a society, we are collectively living through a trauma, and the world is now a very different place. This means that employees are returning to work as different people working under new circumstances. As such, it will be imperative for leaders to adopt new behaviours like regular check-ins, where empathy for workers’ personal situations is essential and where clarity in expectations, timelines and deliverables is more important than ever.