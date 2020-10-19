Working in the Virtual World

COVID-19 Information Hub

With no vaccine for COVID-19 expected any time soon, physical distancing remains essential. Professionals and students have had to become accustomed to working in an online world

Working remotely has been the only safe option for many companies deemed non-essential to allow their employees to work. It has not been easy, however, and HR departments specifically have had to confront this new reality. Students in post-secondary institutions faced the same reality as of mid-March, when classes went virtual. 

Online classes grew out of the old correspondence school model, where physical books were shipped to students, and lessons were completed and returned to instructors via snail mail. Nowadays, “online learning as a pedagogy has become more sophisticated,” says Ken Steele, higher education strategist with the company eduvation. Each post-secondary institution is now using some kind of learning management system like Blackboard or Canvas, he says, and to some extent there’s an online infrastructure for every course.  

Brooke Smith
Brooke Smith is a Toronto-based writer and editor.
