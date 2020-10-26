A Promising Start

A safety pledge for businesses to get back to, well, business

Across the country, people are slowly emerging from seclusion to nervously venture out into the unknown. Eager for food and drink, companionship and haircuts, they are like cave people returning to the blinding light of public life. Though they have nearly forgotten what the world was like before the great retreat into isolation, they are determined to begin the rebuilding process.

How do we ensure that these cave dwellers reintegrate into society in a safe manner?