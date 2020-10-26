Workplace 2021: Strategies for Adapting to New Business Cultures

While the cultural change resulting from living through this tragic period in human history has been met with opposition and discomfort, it is inescapable and, therefore, forces change upon us. Adding to the mayhem is the fact that the change we are experiencing is not universal — it is specific to different cultures.

As Oracle CEO Larry Ellison said, “The way we work will never again be the same. We will now meet not just face-to-face; we’ll meet sometimes face-to-face and sometimes digitally via Zoom.” However, Japan’s culture, for instance, revolves around conducting business primarily through face-to-face meetings, not Zoom meetings. While we envision Japan as being futuristic, it’s also very traditional and has been highly disrupted by telework. That is to say that different cultures will have their own new set of norms that are being established now for the future.