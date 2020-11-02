COVID-19 Information Hub

More Than a Black and White Issue: HR’s Response to Diversity

From developing more inclusive recruitment strategies to joining groups dedicated to rooting out systemic bias in corporate Canada, companies are stepping into 2021 with anti-racism responses to the protests that permeated 2020.

The summer of 2020 will be remembered. As protests over police brutality raged and support of Black Lives Matter ignited around the world, including in Canada, companies of all sizes looked inward to take action. Press releases crowed about donating funds to Black-focused organizations, and the more forward-thinking businesses in the country sought to do more than apply Band-Aid solutions to one of the most highly scrutinized challenges facing corporate Canada.

Get your FREE trial now!

Start your free 14-day trial now to read this story and

Make. Work. Better.

TRY FOR FREE

Already a subscriber?

Reuse and Permissions: Unauthorized distribution, transmission, reuse or republication of any and all content is strictly prohibited. To discuss re-use of this material, please contact: copyright@yourworkplace.ca ; 877-668-1945.

WRITTEN BY
David Silverberg
David Silverberg is a Toronto-based freelance writer.
A woman working at a laptop computer. By StockLite / Shutterstock.com

A Promising Start

A safety pledge for businesses to get back to, well, business  Across the country, people are slowly emerging from seclusion to nervously venture out into

Read More »
Your Workplace is a premium source of leading-edge content to help you create a thriving workplace where everyone wants to work.
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Instagram
Youtube

Get Started

About

Contact Your Workplace

Tel: 613-549-1222
Toll Free: 1-877-668-1945
Contact Us