More Than a Black and White Issue: HR’s Response to Diversity

From developing more inclusive recruitment strategies to joining groups dedicated to rooting out systemic bias in corporate Canada, companies are stepping into 2021 with anti-racism responses to the protests that permeated 2020.

The summer of 2020 will be remembered. As protests over police brutality raged and support of Black Lives Matter ignited around the world, including in Canada, companies of all sizes looked inward to take action. Press releases crowed about donating funds to Black-focused organizations, and the more forward-thinking businesses in the country sought to do more than apply Band-Aid solutions to one of the most highly scrutinized challenges facing corporate Canada.