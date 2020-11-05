COVID-19 Information Hub

HRPA Launches New Website and Brand

The Human Resources Professionals Association (HRPA) is proud to announce the launch of its new brand identity, design and website: www.hrpa.ca. Through the statement – Better HR Makes Business Better – the Association aims to elevate public awareness, trust, and confidence in the HR profession in Ontario. 

“HPRA stands against broken workplaces, said Louise Taylor Green, CEO of the HRPA. HR is no longer a back-office function. HR is driving organizational transformation and culture. We want business and the public to know and believe in our value because regulated HR professionals have the advanced skills essential necessary for workplaces to thrive. We exist because Better HR Makes Business Better.”

The launch will be supported by a new ad campaign featuring the tag line, “HR is Evolving – Level Up.” The campaign will increase public awareness of the HR Profession and the important role that HRPA plays in regulating its members in the public interest. HRPA wants employers and the public to know that its members are experts at implementing modern people practices at the pace of, and in response to, the dynamic forces facing workplaces today.   Taylor Green continued: “HRPA members lead and shape the highest performing workforces, setting them up to handle whatever challenges come their way. Our members understand the complexities of organizational issues like few other professions”.

Joel Kranc
WRITTEN BY
Joel Kranc
Joel is the Deputy Editor of Your Workplace magazine
