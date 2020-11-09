What I Think: The Bigger Picture

By arranging the pieces necessary to meet the challenges of the new workplace, greater opportunity will come into focus

For all its uncertainty, the effects of the pandemic impacted all businesses in some similar, and remarkably dissimilar, ways. Employers needed to re-evaluate the best ways to measure performance when physical distancing became the norm and not the exception. We needed to resolve how best to support the well-being of employees and their levels of engagement in a virtual environment. We also needed to develop training, tools and support to help our leaders and employees be more effective, working from home or on the front lines. What we ultimately learned is that we need to continue to be agile and flexible in an ever-changing environment.

The learning curve was steep. Leaders, managers and HR practitioners began to understand the impacts of the crisis, not just on the people but on the business as a whole. Overall, this virtual reality has been a unifying force for productivity across all organizations. But how do we prepare for what is coming up next?