Canadians Working Together

A prosperous ‘new normal’ requires collaboration between labour, government and employers

My top priority, as Minister of Labour, is the health and safety of Canadian workers. COVID-19 has turned our world upside down, affecting the lives of millions of people, through infection, death and disability. One of COVID-19’s most far-reaching impacts is the acceleration of changes and trends in how we live and work.

While hosting regular conversations between government, labour representatives and industry leaders, we have worked together to get through this pandemic with the fewest negative impacts possible and to ensure a successful move into a new state of normal, where businesses can prosper, while ensuring the safety and health of workers.