Management Strategies for Workplace 2021

None of us entered this year thinking that there was going to be a deadly pandemic that would impact every one of our families, businesses, careers and lives, but that is what we got — and there is no looking back. Now, as we look forward, we need to think of a future that is not about picking up where we left off. Rather, we must reassess our previous plans, while being prepared to totally scrap them if necessary, to deal with the new realities.

Workplace 2021 will be the kick-off to a new era for the workplace, one that has its roots in long-established trends — trends that were twisted when the world went into lockdown. To help you look forward and position your organization for success, consider four hallmarks that will mark this new era: