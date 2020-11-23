COVID-19 Information Hub

The Changing Office: Embrace Your Space

Office design is always evolving, often because of social trends and
now because of a pandemic

Office space and design in 2021 has to be, and offer, many different things in order to function in a new world of post-pandemic work.

Employees need to feel safe and secure, businesses need to maintain efficiency, costs and culture, and work footprints need to accommodate hybrid models of transient workers. Many designers and real estate professionals have already been planning for workspace 2.0. What we have learned is that there are no wrong solutions — yet. The following represents thoughts from the designers and experts who are working in the trenches, shaping the look and feel of the workspace of the future.

Get your FREE trial now!

Start your free 14-day trial now to read this story and

Make. Work. Better.

TRY FOR FREE

Already a subscriber?

Reuse and Permissions: Unauthorized distribution, transmission, reuse or republication of any and all content is strictly prohibited. To discuss re-use of this material, please contact: copyright@yourworkplace.ca ; 877-668-1945.

Joel Kranc
WRITTEN BY
Joel Kranc
Joel is Editor & Deputy Publisher with Your Workplace.
Your Workplace is a premium source of leading-edge content to help you create a thriving workplace where everyone wants to work.
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Instagram
Youtube

Get Started

About

Contact Your Workplace

Tel: 613-549-1222
Toll Free: 1-877-668-1945
Contact Us