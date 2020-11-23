The Changing Office: Embrace Your Space

Office design is always evolving, often because of social trends and

now because of a pandemic

Office space and design in 2021 has to be, and offer, many different things in order to function in a new world of post-pandemic work.

Employees need to feel safe and secure, businesses need to maintain efficiency, costs and culture, and work footprints need to accommodate hybrid models of transient workers. Many designers and real estate professionals have already been planning for workspace 2.0. What we have learned is that there are no wrong solutions — yet. The following represents thoughts from the designers and experts who are working in the trenches, shaping the look and feel of the workspace of the future.