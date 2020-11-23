Why Staycation When You’re Already Home?

With a lockdown, the entire day might feel like a break. But here’s why you still need structured time off

Working from home, every day should feel like a holiday — right? You don’t have to wear make-up or change out of your pajamas. You can stay up late because your only commute is from the bedroom to the dining room. You can take extra long walks, get out on the bike or spend the entire afternoon poolside in the sun. Why take time off when time on is so cushy?

Unfortunately, this is not the reality that many are experiencing. Sure, you get to spend the day in your pajamas, but instead of waking up late to casually stroll down to your computer and sip coffee in peace and quiet, you get to wake up to the screams of your children at 6 am. Then you get to make them breakfast. Then, you get to play teacher and spend the rest of the morning trying to stop them from arguing with each other over who can use the “good” computer. I mean, why can’t they share?