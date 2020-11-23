Why Teams Matter Even More

The quality of teamwork matters more now than ever

Pandemic or not, the teams that make up your workforce are integral to the success of your company’s growth. They still meet, albeit virtually, and produce the work, reports and results you would expect at any point in time. If anything, they are even more important today than in the past.

But some organizations have used COVID-19 as cover for pushing new work practices on a scared and anxious workforce. These include proposals for a reduced work week, hiring more gig workers while shifting to permanent Work from Home (WFH), and making salary adjustments based on cost of labour differences between large city versus small town dwellers. In fact, a recent Gartner survey revealed that 32% of organizations are replacing full-time employees with contingent workers as a cost-saving measure. The firm stated that utilizing more gig workers provides employers with greater workforce management flexibility.