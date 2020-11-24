This is Only Half the Story

If you want an engaged workforce that performs well, you’ll have to finish this story yourself

It’s true. What you are about to read is not the full picture. But why admit that from the get-go? Why inform you, the reader, that what you are about to read is incomplete? Honestly, it’s meant to engage you — in something you may have already experienced but are now intrigued because you are looking at it from a different angle. If you find yourself already engaged, then this article is already doing its job.

That said, engaging others is your job as well. Engagement and employee performance are more important than ever. Work is patchy and scattered these days. Employees are not in the same space and are missing out on the nuance and motivation that comes from working with others. Engagement, in a COVID environment, is lacking, and the rest of this story rests with you and how you respond to the new work environment that will likely persist for some time.