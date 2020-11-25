Fighting the Good Fight

Canadian companies are on the COVID ropes but ready for the next round

If you’ve ever seen a blockbuster boxing movie, you might have noticed a similar plot line runs through them all. After a devastating initial loss, the protagonist retreats into a rigorous training program. Once completed, the boxer re-emerges stronger, braver and tougher to confront their rival once more. With grit and determination, they come back to claim victory, and everyone walks away feeling motivated and eager to fight their own battles.

In many ways, the COVID-19 pandemic has us all on these same ropes. The initial shock and economic collapse were frighteningly devastating. So much hard work was lost almost overnight. Months later, we are finally rebounding and beginning to see the start of a healthy and strong economic recovery that is giving lots of businesses reason to be hopeful. We might really be able to win this thing.