Power Play

How to give your team the advantage — every single shift

Whether gathered around the dressing room before a big game or in the (now-virtual) meeting room, even the most talented teams need a plan if they are going to succeed. But when you’re worried your organization might be underperforming, it’s not always clear what to focus on first. And if you’re uncertain about the future, it’s a good bet others are too. Attitudes like that can become infectious, making you lose again and again, sometimes without knowing — or even caring — why.

But for Ryan Walter — a former National Hockey League star, now a leadership and performance-development trainer — unlucky streaks have little to do with luck. Instead, he says, what we choose to focus on when confronting our failures not only determines our future success — it also says a lot about what was really going wrong with us in the first place.

Ryan Walter holds up his Stanley Cup ring during a recent leadership seminar held online, and presented by TEC Canada and Sanjay K Gupta Consulting.