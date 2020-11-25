Taking a Stand and Sharing Responsibility

Canadians are looking for more from corporate leaders

Canadians, compared to citizens of other countries, are more engaged and appear to have more of a conscience when it comes to expectations of their government and corporate leaders. Some of us learn this anecdotally, when we travel around the world and profess our love for our home and native land. And now, this is also the finding of a FleishmanHillard study called COVID-19 Mindset: The Collision of Issues.

“Canadians expect more from the companies and institutions they deal with on a daily basis and want them to take stances on important social and political issues,” says Angela Carmichael, President of FleishmanHillard HighRoad, a communications agency.