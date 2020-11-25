COVID-19 Information Hub

Taking a Stand and Sharing Responsibility

Canadians are looking for more from corporate leaders

Canadians, compared to citizens of other countries, are more engaged and appear to have more of a conscience when it comes to expectations of their government and corporate leaders. Some of us learn this anecdotally, when we travel around the world and profess our love for our home and native land. And now, this is also the finding of a FleishmanHillard study called COVID-19 Mindset: The Collision of Issues.

“Canadians expect more from the companies and institutions they deal with on a daily basis and want them to take stances on important social and political issues,” says Angela Carmichael, President of FleishmanHillard HighRoad, a communications agency. 

Get your FREE trial now!

Start your free 14-day trial now to read this story and

Make. Work. Better.

TRY FOR FREE

Already a subscriber?

Reuse and Permissions: Unauthorized distribution, transmission, reuse or republication of any and all content is strictly prohibited. To discuss re-use of this material, please contact: copyright@yourworkplace.ca ; 877-668-1945.

YW Staff
WRITTEN BY
YW Staff
Illustration of a hockey player skating with the puck. By Evgenii Matrosov / Shutterstock.com

Power Play

How to give your team the advantage — every single shift Whether gathered around the dressing room before a big game or in the (now-virtual) meeting room,

Read More »
Your Workplace is a premium source of leading-edge content to help you create a thriving workplace where everyone wants to work.
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Instagram
Youtube

Get Started

About

Contact Your Workplace

Tel: 613-549-1222
Toll Free: 1-877-668-1945
Contact Us