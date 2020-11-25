What Goes Around

Employee engagement is a two-way street for employers and employees

My father spent his career working in a lab at a large multi-national corporation. His job was to design and build new products for market. The company would send him ideas and he would turn those ideas into reality. As a tech guy, it was more than just a job: it was his passion, and he was good at it.

During the final years of his career, sadly, he felt intense dissatisfaction with the company. He felt underappreciated, under-represented and unsupported. While he still enjoyed the work, the pay was fine and the benefits were decent, it was not enough. In the end, he retired more than a decade earlier than planned.