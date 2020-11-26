COVID-19 Information Hub

Does a Work-Life Balance Even Exist?

Work from home means constantly. And it appears there are no start or stopping points. A new study by global staffing firm Robert Half shows employees are working around the clock while at home. More than half (55%) of professionals who transitioned to a remote setup as a result of the pandemic said they work on the weekend. In addition, one-third (34%) of remote employees reported regularly putting in more than eight hours a day. 

According to the research, work-from-home habits vary by area. Among the five Canadian cities in the survey, those with the highest percentages of remote employees who work weekends include: 

  1. Calgary (65%)
  2. Toronto (60%)
  3. Ottawa (56%)

“Despite the significant benefits of working remotely, such as saving time spent commuting and increased flexibility, it can also lead to putting in longer hours,” said David King, Canadian senior district president of Robert Half. “Heavier workloads have become a reality for many professionals during the pandemic, making it more challenging to disconnect while at home. It is critical that employers encourage their teams to take regular breaks and prioritize themselves and their wellbeing.”  

Supporting Work-Life Balance Post-Pandemic

In a separate survey, human resources managers were asked what type of scheduling arrangements their company will likely offer to support work-life balance once the COVID-19 crisis is over.

 “The recent pivot to new working models has made managers more aware of the importance of work-life balance,” added King. “As a result, many companies will continue to offer programs and perks put in place during COVID-19, such as flexible hours and more autonomy, well into the future.”  The online surveys include responses from 500 workers 18 years of age or older and normally employed in office environments in Canada and more than 180 human resources managers at companies with 20 or more employees across Canada.

Reuse and Permissions: Unauthorized distribution, transmission, reuse or republication of any and all content is strictly prohibited. To discuss re-use of this material, please contact: copyright@yourworkplace.ca ; 877-668-1945.

Joel Kranc
WRITTEN BY
Joel Kranc
Joel is the Deputy Editor of Your Workplace magazine
Illustration of a hockey player skating with the puck. By Evgenii Matrosov / Shutterstock.com

Power Play

How to give your team the advantage — every single shift Whether gathered around the dressing room before a big game or in the (now-virtual) meeting room,

Read More »
Your Workplace is a premium source of leading-edge content to help you create a thriving workplace where everyone wants to work.
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Instagram
Youtube

Get Started

About

Contact Your Workplace

Tel: 613-549-1222
Toll Free: 1-877-668-1945
Contact Us