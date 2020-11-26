Employee Engagement in the Pandemic Age

The pandemic is providing opportunities for employers to engage and re-engage with employees in new ways

Employee engagement — the two words that sit atop all employers’ priority lists — has always come with challenges. Add in a global pandemic and its subsequent lockdowns, financial uncertainty and shifting workplaces, and the current challenges in keeping employees engaged are unparalleled.

The disruption to the employee experience brought on by the pandemic has created extraordinary challenges for employers. “These include radical shifts to virtual work, new safety measures and protocols, investments in new technology, reducing real estate footprints, staff reductions, and reprioritizing and adjusting talent programs including leadership training — all in an attempt to keep organizations afloat and ensure employees are safe, productive and engaged,” says Dana Mitchell, associate partner at global HR consulting firm Kincentric.