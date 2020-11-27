COVID-19 Information Hub

Appreciate Everyone in the Room

A simple “thank you” might be all it takes to make strong connections

In the midst of a global pandemic and social unrest, demonstrating our appreciation for those we have the privilege to work with each day is a powerful tool readily available to all. The current landscape has caused industries of all types to revisit the way they work, the services they provide, the products they sell and the way their employees are motivated and engaged.

In this time of change, as we are being stretched to simultaneously focus on our own health, the well-being of our loved ones, healing and unity, and the changing demands of our new physically distant workplaces, leading through appreciation is about intentionally creating an environment where people feel valued, inspired and empowered. As our human connections have become virtual, it’s crucial we let our colleagues and employees know that we appreciate them as people first and employees second. Cultivating a culture of appreciation offers workplaces a low-cost, easy to implement and highly effective approach to boost engagement and satisfaction and to drive creativity and innovation at a time when both are critically needed.

Laura Stephan and Darren Levine
WRITTEN BY
Darren Levine and Laura Stephan
Darren Levine, Ed.D., is an experienced grant writer, consultant and speaker specializing in leadership for innovative change. He is Associate Faculty in the School of Leadership at Royal Roads University and Social Policy Professor at Durham College. Laura Stephan specializes in leadership for innovation and human centred design, with experience supporting teams to increase engagement and implement new possibilities.
