Climate Dishes

Passing the buck is no longer an option, but higher performance standards are, as companies tackle climate change

Doing the dishes sucks. Entering the kitchen after a hard day’s work, it’s difficult enough to gather the energy needed to cook dinner, let alone clean up afterward. It’s okay to let the pots and pans, bowls and cups stack up for a while. Eventually though, as counter space starts to dwindle, someone has to take a deep breath and dive in or else the mess become unruly, little flies start to appear, and, if left too long, the place becomes hazardous and unliveable. 

In many ways, cleaning up our climate mess is a lot like doing the dishes. At this stage, it’s still possible to ignore mounting problems. Sure, there are record breaking wildfires in Australia and California. Sure, the glaciers are melting at historic speeds. Sure, the global temperature is spiking. Eventually, though, it’s going to become too much to handle. 

YW Staff
YW Staff
