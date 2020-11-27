Confidence of Women During Disruption

Has COVID exposed the weakness in our support of women workers?

If COVID has taught us anything, it’s that anything can happen at any time and that the future is never certain. Without even a moment’s notice, we can find ourselves suddenly facing something previously unimaginable. Risk and uncertainty have become ever-present aspects of our daily lives.

It’s no wonder, then, that confidence levels have dropped since the pandemic began. Without knowing if and when things will go back to normal, people are asking themselves all kinds of existential questions. Will there be a second wave? Will I be able to survive another lockdown? Will my company be able to take another hit? It’s only natural to be concerned.