3 Scientific Principles to Drive Diversity

How e-learning helps create more inclusion

When COVID-19 led to remote work for many organizations, it exacerbated diversity and inclusion (D&I) concerns. Countless employees found themselves working from home for the first time ever. Leaders assumed employees entered this virtual world on an equal playing field, but for some this change to remote work was exclusionary.

Using video conferencing, messaging applications and other tech-based tools as primary modes of communication was, and may continue to be, difficult for many employees. Disparities in access to a quality Internet connection and lack of an ergonomic work environment separated the haves from the have-nots. As personal and professional lives fused, employees may have required more time to care for loved ones and less time “at work.”