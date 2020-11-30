Has HR Run its Course?

Knowing that workplaces are not as crowded as they once were, will HR still be relevant?

It’s no secret the workplace of 2021 will look a lot different than our pre-COVID workplace. Pundits are calling it the “new normal.” And a portion of that new normal already is, and will continue to be, a larger remote workforce.

While working remotely has been increasing steadily each year, there’ll be a “sizable increase” even when the pandemic is over, says Anthony Ariganello, President and CEO, CPHR, BC & Yukon and CPHR Canada. He’s right. According to Upwork’s Future Workplace Report, 73% of all teams or departments in an organization will have remote employees by 2028. Some companies in the tech world such as Facebook and Twitter have told their employees they can work from home indefinitely.