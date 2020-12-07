COVID-19 Information Hub

Workplace 2021: Strategies to Stay Afloat When Times are Tough

Preparing for the unexpected in uncertain times

The world has been put in a Great Lockdown as countries have implemented the necessary quarantines and social distancing practices to contain the pandemic. The magnitude and speed of collapse in activity that followed is unlike anything experienced in our lifetimes.

The swift and massive shock of the coronavirus pandemic and shutdown measures to contain it caused a severe tightening of the global economy. The World Bank forecasts that the global economy will shrink by 5.2% this year, representing the deepest recession since the Second World War, with economic activity among advanced economies shrinking by 7% in 2020 as domestic demand and supply, trade, and finance have been severely disrupted. 

Get your FREE trial now!

Start your free 14-day trial now to read this story and

Make. Work. Better.

TRY FOR FREE

Already a subscriber?

Reuse and Permissions: Unauthorized distribution, transmission, reuse or republication of any and all content is strictly prohibited. To discuss re-use of this material, please contact: copyright@yourworkplace.ca ; 877-668-1945.

WRITTEN BY
Josh Livingstone
Josh Livingstone is a PhD student at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario.
young blonde beautiful sportswoman training on athletic stadium

Flex Plans

The future looks more flexible, with HR and benefits policies focused on employee mental health, virtual health care and financial well-being Employee benefits in 2021

Read More »
Your Workplace is a premium source of leading-edge content to help you create a thriving workplace where everyone wants to work.
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Instagram
Youtube

Get Started

About

Contact Your Workplace

Tel: 613-549-1222
Toll Free: 1-877-668-1945
Contact Us