The economic struggles the pandemic is causing are affecting women more than men

Earlier this fall, the Liberal government’s Speech from the Throne outlined new programs and wage subsidy assistance in light of how deeply the COVID crisis is affecting the economy (and will likely do so for some time).

The following was read by the Governor General:

“Women — and in particular low-income women — have been hit hardest by COVID-19. This crisis has been described as a She-cession.