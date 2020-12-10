Diversity & Inclusion No Longer a “Nice to Have”: Report

Despite the advances taken towards Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) at the workplace, there is still much to do. The Key Insights on Diversity and Inclusion: A Joint HRPA and Diversio Report, identifies opportunities and gaps for implementing D&I programs in Ontario’s businesses. The Report is backed by data from a survey of over 800 HR Professionals.
“A strong and fully integrated D&I program is simply the right thing to do,” says Louise Taylor Green, CEO of HRPA. “But we have found that saying it is ‘right’ is not enough – we need the data to demonstrate why investment is critical and then we need to back findings with action and agents for change.”
Key Findings
Some of the results include:
- Diversity & inclusion is no longer a ‘nice to have’, it’s a ‘must do.’ For example: 73% of consumers will stop purchasing from brands that do not support social justice, 9/10 consumers want brands to take a stand on equality, and 92% of employees expect their CEO to speak out on D&I
- HR professionals face their own challenges when it comes to inclusion. For example: 4/10 of all HRPA members who are people of colour have experienced bias from management, and 31% of members who have a disability do not feel fully accepted by their teams
- HR professionals provide a unique perspective on the continued prevalence of harassment and discrimination in the workplace: For example, 41% of HR professionals report some degree of harassment and discrimination in their workplaces