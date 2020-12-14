COVID-19 Information Hub

Making Diversity and Inclusion a Matter of Policy

Considering a more diverse workplace often starts at the boardroom level

Diversity and inclusion is not only good for humanity but also good for business. A recent report from the Centre for International Governance, entitled Diversity Dividend: Canada’s Global Advantage, states that a 1% increase in cultural diversity was associated with a 2.4% increase in revenue and a 0.5% increase in workplace activity. And yet despite cold hard facts that diversity adds to the bottom line, Canadian companies often still lack movement in that direction, especially at the board level.

In fact, the Diversity Leads report Diverse Representation in Leadership: A Review of Eight Canadian Cities says that racialized people represent 28.4% of the population and yet occupy only 10.4% of board positions overall. This study also shows that Black leaders are under-represented on boards across Canada and are even outnumbered by other racialized groups. Black individuals hold only 3.6% of all board positions in Toronto, for example, despite comprising 7.5% of the Greater Toronto Area. Why?

Joel Kranc
WRITTEN BY
Joel Kranc
Joel is Editor & Deputy Publisher with “Your Workplace.”
