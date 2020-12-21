How Pensions Can Affect Change

A new declaration of pension plans aims to integrate diversity and inclusion into their investment process

Measures to increase the knowledge, and practice, of diversity and inclusion do not only happen at the HR, management or shop floor level. Large institutional investors, given the size of their portfolios and influence, can have enormous impacts on the landscape of workplace inclusiveness.

In fact, a large group of Canadian institutional investors with more than $2.3 trillion in assets under management signed a new statement on diversity and inclusion.