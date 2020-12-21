Working from All Four Corners

One result of the recent pandemic has been more employees (if their jobs allow it) working remotely. While this may not be ideal, or desired, for employer or employee, it does have one benefit for the talent acquisition team: it provides a larger talent pool from which to draw.

“This whole idea of working from home will now allow tapping into ethnically diverse talent pools like never before because there are no borders,” says Anthony Ariganello, President and CEO, CPHR BC & Yukon and CPHR Canada. “If you think about it, that means you can hire someone from any country in the world without worrying about work visas — because they don’t have to move.”