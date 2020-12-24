Virtual Meetings Are So 2020

A new study by global staffing firm Robert Half shows video calls may be wearing on workers. Almost three-quarters of professionals surveyed (72%) said they participate in virtual meetings. Those respondents reported spending about a quarter of their workday (24%) on camera with business contacts or colleagues. In addition:

44% said they’ve experienced video call fatigue since the start of the pandemic.

59% said video calls can be helpful but are not always necessary.

22% noted that the practicality and novelty of video conferencing has worn off over the past eight months.

15% confirmed they find virtual meetings inefficient and exhausting and prefer to communicate via other channels, like email or phone.

The most common video call pet peeves were dealing with technical issues (33 per cent) and too many participants and people talking over each other (19 per cent).

More women (48%) than men (41%) said they’re tired of video conferencing.

“At the beginning of the pandemic, many remote workers relied on video calls to stay connected and collaborate with one another,” said David King, Canadian senior district president of Robert Half. “However, as teams continue to work from home, frequent virtual meetings may not be as efficient and necessary.”

King added, “Video calls often require more energy than other communication means such as phone calls or email. With many employees already managing heavy workloads, limiting them to those that are necessary can help reduce meeting fatigue and increase focus time for employees.”

These tips will help professionals make the most of video calls: