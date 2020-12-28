COVID-19 Information Hub

Generational Management: Fact or Fiction?

Relying solely on generational divides to determine what employees really need may provide employers with false information 

Some HR experts indicate there are now up to five generations working side by side in the workplace. And, if headlines are any indication, employers are concerned about how to address these generations’ varying needs.

Consider this January 2019 CBC News headline: “With four generations in the workplace, employers expected to juggle vastly different expectations.” Or the 2016 Robert Half Management Resources survey in which CFOs indicated that communication skills, adapting to change and technical expertise were the top three differences among employees from different generations.

Traditionalists are motivated by money but also want to be respected. Preferred recognition style: subtle, personalized recognition and feedback. Welcomed benefits: long-term care insurance, catch-up retirement funding. Illustration by Society for Human Resource Management.

Get your FREE trial now!

Start your free 14-day trial now to read this story and

Make. Work. Better.

TRY FOR FREE

Already a subscriber?

Youth showing the "loser" sign.

The Young Ones

The older generation always has something to say about the generations that come after it. Surprisingly, this is not just a modern-day development. 

READ MORE

Reuse and Permissions: Unauthorized distribution, transmission, reuse or republication of any and all content is strictly prohibited. To discuss re-use of this material, please contact: copyright@yourworkplace.ca ; 877-668-1945.

WRITTEN BY
Brooke Smith
Brooke Smith is a Toronto-based editor and writer.
Your Workplace is a premium source of leading-edge content to help you create a thriving workplace where everyone wants to work.
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Instagram
Youtube

Get Started

About

Contact Your Workplace

Tel: 613-549-1222
Toll Free: 1-877-668-1945
Contact Us